7 children fall ill after eating unidentified fruit in Odisha ; Hospitalised

By KalingaTV Bureau
Jeypore : At least seven children were fell ill after consuming an unidentified fruit in Baipariguda area of Odisha’s Karaput district on Tuesday.

The sick children were admitted at the District Headquarter Hospital here in critical condition.

Their condition was stated to stable after the treatment at the hospital, sources said.

The children reportedly ate the fruit while playing today following which they started vomiting and some of them fell unconscious.

