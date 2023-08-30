7 bolbom devotees injured in bike collision in Odisha

Nuapada: In a tragic accident as many as seven bolbom devotees have been injured in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday, said reports.

Reports say that, as many as seven Bolbom devotees were injured in a bike collision near Chandpur near Nuapada police station in Ganjam district.

The accident took place late at night when the bolbom devotees were on their way to Chaudhuri Tikarpada Shiva temple to fetch water from Maulabhanjana river.

The bike came at a high speed from the opposite direction and hit the devotees who were walking in a line. The biker was at a high speed and he also go flung to a great distance. He was also injured in the accident.

The injured were first shifted to Bomkei Medical Center and then to Berhampur MKCG College and Hospital, said reliable reports.