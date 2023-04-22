6 bikes gutted in fire on Bhubaneswar outskirts

Bhubaneswar: Atleast six bikes were gutted after massive fire broke out at the parking lot of residential building at Andharua under Chandaka police limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Friday night.

The fire broke out at the parking lot of one Cement Businessman Prashant Badajena late last night.

Seeing the fire, the family members informed the fire department. The fire tenders reached the spot after 30 minutes and tried to douse the flame. Meanwhile, six vehicles were completely gutted in the fire.

No one was reported injured in the fire.Meanwhile, property worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the mishap.

Family members suspect that some miscreants have set the bikes on fire. On being informed about the incident, the Commissionerate police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.

Also Read: Over 90 Vehicles Gutted In Delhi Parking Fire