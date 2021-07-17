7 arrested on charges of kidnapping and cheating in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Saturday arrested seven people on charges of kidnapping and cheating in Bhubaneswar.

Based on a complaint filed at Tamando Police station, cops had started an investigation into a kidnapping case. Police arrested five persons on charges of kidnapping two persons.

However, police during interrogation came to know that the five persons were cheated by whom they had kidnapped. The duo had allegedly cheated the five abductors of Rs 21 lakh on the pretext of providing them jobs in Indian Railways.

Subsequently, cops also arrested the two persons who were kidnapped on charges of cheating job aspirants.

