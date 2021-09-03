7 arrested in Ramesh Behera murder case of Balasore in Odisha

Balasore: Police have busted the Ramesh Behera murder case of Balasore district today and arrested 7 persons in this connection. It is to be noted that on last August 28, young businessman Ramesh had been allegedly murdered at the Achyutapur near Januganj golei under Balasore Industrial Estate PS in Odisha. In this regard Balasore SP Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra briefed the press today.

The accused persons have been identified as Ranjan Sahu of Achyutapur village in Remuna area, Sambhunath Bisoyi and Kamala Behera of Srikrishnapur, Chittaranj Panigrahi alias Tuna of Ganeswarpur, Gopinath Pakala of Ostapur, Manas Ku Pradhan of Chengua village under Badasahi PS of Mayurbhanj dist and Bhanjaya Ku Behera of Bhogadiha village under Barhampur of Balasore.

As per reports, the murder had been committed due to land dispute. Also, it has been learnt that ‘Supari killers’ had been illegally engaged to commit the murder, Police came to know about it after investigation.

As per reports, Tuna alias Chittaranjan Panigrahi used to sell lands. There was dispute between Tuna and the deceased over selling of lands. Accordingly, Tuna wanted to kill Ramesh and made an illegal deal of Rs 50 lakh for the killing. He even gave Rs 1 lakh in advance for this. And accordingly Ramesh had been murdered on August 28th.

A special team of Police was investigating the matter. During investigation Police came to know about the land dispute. Today, all the accused persons were forwarded to Court following the arrest.