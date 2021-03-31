Cuttack: Today i.e. on Wednesday on receipt of reliable information that one Bijay Nayak of Kendrapada who is an associate of hard core criminal Sayed Usman Ali alias Tito along with one Jagannath Das of Jagatsinghpur had come to Cuttack for trading of Arms and Ammunitions.

A group of antisocial namely Bijaya Samal, Pyarimohan Das, Tushar Khuntia, Bhalu and Srinath Rout who were assembled together

at Gurukhetra field, near Kaliaboda Matha under Chauliaganj Police Station.

While they were dealing in illegal trading of arms and ammunitions were apprehended by Police. From their personal search 7 Pistols and 65 ammunitions, one car, one scooter, one bike and 6 mobile phones have been seized.

On verification it has been accentuated that all these anti-socials belong to the gang of veteran gangster Sayed Usman Ali alias Tito of Kendrapada.

A number of criminal cases such as murder, kidnapping, extortion, smuggling of arms and ammunitions were registered against them at Kendrapada, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts.

They have been arrested and will be court forwarded today. Further investigation is continuing to uncover their involvement in some other cases which are under verification from other districts.