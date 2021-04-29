6998 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, See Details

Bhubaneswar: A high of 6998 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday.

Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 919 which is half of yesterdays tally of 1840 cases.

(New positives: 6998, In quarantine: 4054 and Local contacts: 2944)

The District wise list is as follows:

1. Angul: 325

2. Balasore: 97

3. Bargarh: 330

4. Bhadrak: 91

5. Balangir: 236

6. Boudh: 65

7. Cuttack: 517

8. Deogarh: 74

9. Dhenkanal: 22

10. Gajapati: 121

11. Ganjam: 128

12. Jagatsinghpur: 104

13. Jajpur: 226

14. Jharsuguda: 396

15. Kalahandi: 292

16. Kandhamal: 45

17. Kendrapada: 77

18. Keonjhar: 160

19. Khurda: 919

20. Koraput: 57

21. Malkangiri: 30

22. Mayurbhanj: 308

23. Nawarangpur: 255

24. Nayagarh: 121

25. Nuapada: 420

26. Puri: 288

27. Rayagada: 181

28. Sambalpur: 323

29. Sonepur: 131

30. Sundargarh: 474

31. State Pool: 185

Total: 6998