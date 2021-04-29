6998 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, See Details

By WCE 2
covid odisha

Bhubaneswar: A high of 6998 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday.

Khurda has recorded the maximum positives at 919 which is half of yesterdays tally of 1840 cases.

(New positives: 6998, In quarantine: 4054 and Local contacts: 2944)

The District wise list is as follows: 

1. Angul: 325
2. Balasore: 97
3. Bargarh: 330
4. Bhadrak: 91
5. Balangir: 236
6. Boudh: 65
7. Cuttack: 517
8. Deogarh: 74
9. Dhenkanal: 22
10. Gajapati: 121
11. Ganjam: 128
12. Jagatsinghpur: 104
13. Jajpur: 226
14. Jharsuguda: 396
15. Kalahandi: 292
16. Kandhamal: 45
17. Kendrapada: 77
18. Keonjhar: 160
19. Khurda: 919
20. Koraput: 57
21. Malkangiri: 30
22. Mayurbhanj: 308
23. Nawarangpur: 255
24. Nayagarh: 121
25. Nuapada: 420
26. Puri: 288
27. Rayagada: 181
28. Sambalpur: 323
29. Sonepur: 131
30. Sundargarh: 474
31. State Pool: 185

Total: 6998

