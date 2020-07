Bhubaneswar: As many as 687 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the recovery tally of the state to 18060, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to the Health Department, the fresh recoveries include 307 persons from Ganjam, 59 from Jagatsinghpur, 52 from Bhadrak, 35 from Nayagarh, 30 from Jharsuguda, 25 from Jajpur, 24 from Cuttack, 23 from Gajapati, 18 from Malkangiri, 17 from Koraput, 16 from Kandhamal, 14 from Keonjhar, 12 from Baragarh, 11 each from Balasore, Kendrapara & Sambalpur, 10 from Rayagada, 5 from Angul, 3 from Nabarangpur, 2 from Kalahandi, 1 each from Bolangir and Sundergarh have been cured.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 18,060, tweeted the Health Dept.