68 patients succumb to Covid-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 68 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 68 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 5902.

Of the new deaths one each is from the districts of Boudh, Jajpur, and Kandhamal, two each from Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Sambalpur, three each from Bargarh, Bolangir, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, four each from Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, five each from Balasore, Puri, seven each from Ganjam Khordha and eight from Angul.

1. A 33 years old Male of Angul District.

2. A 57 years old Female of Angul District.

3. A 40 years old Male of Angul District .

4. A 73 years old Female of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

5. A 63 years old Male of Angul District .

6. A 42 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Acute Kidney Infection.

7. A 70 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypothyrodism.

8. A 65 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

9. A 41 years old Female of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

10. A 57 years old Male of Balasore District .

11. A 69 years old Female of Balasore District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.

12. A 43 years old Female of Balasore District .

13. A 77 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Parkinson Disease.

14. A 28 years old Male of Bargarh District .

15. A 40 years old Male of Bargarh District who was also suffering from Piles, Hemorrhoids.

16. A 59 years old Male of Bargarh District .

17. A 55 years old Male of Bhadrak District .

18. A 78 years old Male of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

19. A 57 years old Male of Bhubaneswar .

20. A 68 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

21. A 46 years old Female of Bhubaneswar .

22. A 49 years old Male of Bhubaneswar .

23. A 61 years old Male of Bolangiri District .

24. A 57 years old Female of Bolangiri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Urinary tract infection.

25. A 44 years old Male of Bolangiri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

26. A 45 years old Male of Boudh District .

27. A 54 years old Male of Cuttack District .

28. A 55 years old Male of Cuttack District .

29. A 85 years old Male of Cuttack District .

30. A 61 years old Male of Cuttack District .

31. A 50 years old Male of Ganjam District .

32. A 35 years old Male of Ganjam District .

33. A 31 years old Male of Ganjam District .

34. A 36 years old Male of Ganjam District .

35. A 50 years old Female of Ganjam District .

36. A 31 years old Male of Ganjam District .

37. A 38 years old Male of Ganjam District .

38. A 68 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.

39. A 26 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District .

40. A 68 years old Male of Jajpur District .

41. A 50 years old Female of Kalahandi District .

42. A 59 years old Female of Kalahandi District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

43. A 45 years old Male of Kandhamal District .

44. A 25 years old Female of Kendrapada District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

45. A 56 years old Female of Kendrapada District .

46. A 44 years old Male of Kendrapada District .

47. A 66 years old Male of Keonjhar District .

48. A 26 years old Male of Keonjhar District .

49. A 68 years old Female of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

50. A 43 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

51. A 75 years old Female of Khordha District .

52. A 76 years old Female of Khurdha District .

53. A 62 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District .

54. A 66 years old Female of Mayurbhanj District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hepatitis B.

55. A 61 years old Female of Mayurbhanj District .

56. A 67 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District .

57. A 58 years old Male of Nabarangapur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypothyrodism.

58. A 75 years old Female of Nabarangapur District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension.

59. A 58 years old Male of Nayagarh District .

60. A 49 years old Male of Nayagarh District .

61. A 77 years old Male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease .

62. A 92 years old Male of Puri District .

63. A 58 years old Male of Puri District .

64. A 35 years old Male of Puri District .

65. A 71 years old Male of Puri District .

66. A 63 years old Male of Puri District .

67. A 44 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

68. A 71 years old Female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.