68 Checkpoints To Be Set Up In Cuttack And Bhubaneswar During Weekend Shutdown

Bhubaneswar: In its bid to observe the 48-hour weekend shutdown in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the Commissionerate Police has decided to set up 68 checkpoints in the twin cities.

Addressing the media persons about the City Police’s arrangement, Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi informed that the weekend (Saturday-Sunday) shutdown will be strictly followed in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

A total of 68 checkpoints including 43 in Bhubaneswar and 25 in Cuttack and 43 in Bhubaneswar will be set up for enforcing the shutdown movement regulations, said Saumendra Priyadarshi adding that 32 platoons of police force, 12 in Cuttack and 20 in Bhubaneswar, will be deployed to ensure strict compliance of the shutdown norms.

The Police Commissioner further said that a total of 350 officers including 100 officers in Cuttack, 150 in Bhubaneswar will be in charge of the overall arrangements during the weekend shutdown.

Emergency services will be exempted from the night curfew and weekend shutdown restrictions and stringent action would be taken against the violators.

The residents of the twin cities, as per the announcement of the State government, will get relaxation between 5 am and 6 am on all Saturdays and Sundays, said the Police Commissioner.