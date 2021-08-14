67 Odisha police personnel to receive Gallantry Medals on Independence Day, 2021

Bhubaneswar: As many as 67 Odisha police personnel have been selected to receive the Police Medals for Gallantry on the occasion of Independence day, 2021 by Government of India, announced Ministry of Home Affairs today.

Reports said a total of 1,380 Police personnel will be awarded with the Medals on Independence Day, 2021. Out of them, 628 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) Awards, one President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG)to Jammu and Kashmir Police and one PPMG to CRPF (Posthumous) will be awarded, 398 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir region, 155 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 27 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards 256 are from J&K Police, 151 are from CRPF, 23 are from ITBP and 67 are from Odisha Police, 25 are from Maharashtra and 20 are from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.