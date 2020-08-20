67 local contact cases among 150 new Covid-19 positives in Cuttack city

Cuttack: As many as 150 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the CMC on Thursday.

Among the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, as many as 67 positive cases were local contact case. Besides, 36 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine centres and 47 cases from home quarantine.

To date, as many as 2828 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the city, among which 14 persons have lost their lives while 1727 patients have recovered from the deadly disease.

The active cases in the city stand at 1087.