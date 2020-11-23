covid tally odisha
668 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3,14,629

Bhubaneswar: Almost 668 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Monday. The tally rose to 3,14,629.

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 46

2. Balasore: 38

3. Bargarh: 18

4. Bhadrak: 15

5. Balangir: 28

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 37

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 6

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 12

12. Jagatsinghpur: 25

13. Jajpur: 18

14. Jharsuguda: 23

15. Kalahandi: 11

16. Kandhamal: 3

17. Kendrapada: 21

18. Keonjhar: 38

19. Khurda: 56

20. Malkangiri: 8

21. Mayurbhanj: 50

22. Nawarangpur: 9

23. Nayagarh: 8

24. Nuapada: 68

25. Puri: 23

26. Rayagada: 2

27. Sambalpur: 25

28. Sundargarh: 55

29. State Pool: 12

