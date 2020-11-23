668 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3,14,629

Bhubaneswar: Almost 668 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Monday. The tally rose to 3,14,629.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 46

2. Balasore: 38

3. Bargarh: 18

4. Bhadrak: 15

5. Balangir: 28

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 37

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 6

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 12

12. Jagatsinghpur: 25

13. Jajpur: 18

14. Jharsuguda: 23

15. Kalahandi: 11

16. Kandhamal: 3

17. Kendrapada: 21

18. Keonjhar: 38

19. Khurda: 56

20. Malkangiri: 8

21. Mayurbhanj: 50

22. Nawarangpur: 9

23. Nayagarh: 8

24. Nuapada: 68

25. Puri: 23

26. Rayagada: 2

27. Sambalpur: 25

28. Sundargarh: 55

29. State Pool: 12