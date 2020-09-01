666 COVID Positives In Khurda Today,Tally Mounts To 1.6 Lakh In Odisha

666 COVID Positives In Khurda Today,Tally Mounts To 1.6 Lakh In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 tally in Odisha soared to 1,06,561 on Tuesday with 3025 cases in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases reported from 30 districts, 1844 were detected from quarantine centres and 1181 were local contact cases, the I&PR department tweeted.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 58

2. Balasore: 40

3. Bargarh: 61

4. Bhadrak: 94

5. Balangir: 24

6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 312

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 132

10. Gajapati: 29

11. Ganjam: 207

12. Jagatsinghpur: 78

13. Jajpur: 85

14. Jharsuguda: 59

15. Kalahandi: 82

16. Kandhamal: 22

17. Kendrapada: 128

18. Keonjhar: 50

19. Khurda: 666

20. Koraput: 139

21. Malkangiri: 32

22. Mayurbhanj: 215

23. Nawarangpur: 46

24. Nayagarh: 67

25. Nuapada: 79

26. Puri: 136

27. Rayagada: 13

28. Sambalpur: 83

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 56

With 492 deaths and 77, 286 recoveries so far, Odisha now has 28,719 active cases.