65-year-old man trampled to death by tusker in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A 65-year-old man met with a tragic end, after a stray tusker trampled him to death at Halipali Dungripada in Sambalpur last night.



The deceased has been identified as Chaitana Bhoi of the same village

The tragedy took place when the old man along with his wife and son were sleeping in their house and the elephant which strayed from the nearby forest, attacked them. Following which, Chaitana Bhoi died on the spot and his wife and son sustained injuries.

Both the injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where they are being treated.

The locals have expressed their anger about the wild elephant menance and the administration is not taking any action.

