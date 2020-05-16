65 new cases take Odisha’s Covid-19 tally to 737

65 new cases take Odisha’s Covid-19 tally to 737

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 65 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 737. This was informed by State Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

Out of the 65 positives cases reported today, 31 cases have been detected in Jajpur district while 13 cases in Ganjam district.

The other districts which reported coronavirus cases today are Cuttack (6), Kendrapara (4), Puri (4), Khurda (3), Mayurbhanj (2) and Nayagarh (2).

Here is the complete list of districts-wise corona cases detected in the State till now.

List of confirmed cases, active cases, recovered cases and death cases.

A total of 42 persons were tested positive for the coronavirus while eight people recovered from the disease in the State on Friday.

The positive cases were reported from 10 districts – Ganjam (12), Balasore (12), Puri (10), Jajpur (2), Bhadrak (6), Nayagarh (3), Sundergarh (1), Cuttack (1) and Deogarh.

The recovered cases were reported from four districts – Jajpur (4), Bhadrak (2), Balasore (1) and Keonjhar (1).