Bhubaneswar: Another 65 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha, taking the total number of recovery cases to 1481 in the state, in formed the Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

Among the fresh recovered cases, 14 are from Ganjam, 10 each from Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara, eight from Bhadrak, seven from Keonjhar, six from Balangir , three from Khordha, two each from Balasore and Jajpur and

one each from Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda and Kandhamal.

All the recovered patients have been discharged from the hospitals, said the Health Dept.