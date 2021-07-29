65 Covid-19 deaths reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: A total of 65 patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 65 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 5,768.

Here is the list of the deaths:

1. A 42 years old Female of Angul District .

2. A 28 years old Male of Angul District .

3. A 81 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

4. A 41 years old Female of Balasore District .

5. A 55 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Rehumatoid Heart Desiase.

6. A 55 years old Female of Baragarh District .

7. A 55 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

8. A 54 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Asthma.

9. A 60 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Post Operative Care Femure.

10. A 65 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Renal Disease.

11. A 60 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

12. A 54 years old Male of Bhadrak District .

13. A 72 years old Male of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

14. A 29 years old Female of Bhubaneswar .

15. A 63 years old Male of Bhubaneswar .

16. A 72 years old Male of Bhubaneswar .

17. A 41 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

18. A 70 years old Male of Bolangir District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

19. A 76 years old Female of Bolangir District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

20. A 22 years old Female of Bolangir District .

21. A 58 years old Male of Cuttack District .

22. A 28 years old Female of Cuttack District .

23. A 51 years old Female of Cuttack District .

24. A 60 years old Male of Dhenknal District .

25. A 50 years old Male of Gajapati District .

26. A 60 years old Male of Gajapati District .

27. A 64 years old Male of Ganjam District .

28. A 37 years old Male of Ganjam District .

29. A 60 years old Male of Ganjam District .

30. A 34 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

31. A 45 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District .

32. A 59 years old Male of Jajpur District .

33. A 35 years old Female of Jajpur District .

34. A 72 years old Female of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

35. A 45 years old Male of Jharsuguda District .

36. A 38 years old Female of Jharsuguda District .

37. A 67 years old Female of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertesnion & Chronic Kidney Disease.

38. A 57 years old Female of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Dilated Cardiomyopathy & Hypothyroidsim.

39. A 47 years old Male of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Polymylitis.

40. A 35 years old Female of Kalahandi District .

41. A 61 years old Male of Kendrapara District .

42. A 71 years old Female of Kendrapara District .

43. A 64 years old Female of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Hypothyroidsim.

44. A 58 years old Male of Khurdha District .

45. A 77 years old Male of Khurdha District .

46. A 67 years old Female of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

47. A 71 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

48. A 56 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

49. A 38 years old Male of Koraput District .

50. A 55 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District .

51. A 21 years old Female of Nuapada District .

52. A 52 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

53. A 23 years old Male of Puri District .

54. A 82 years old Male of Puri District .

55. A 20 years old Female of Sambalpur District .

56. A 36 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus .

57. A 59 years old Female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Sickle Cell with Trait.

58. A 34 years old Female of Sambalpur District .

59. A 50 years old Female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

60. A 53 years old Female of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Asthma .

61. A 35 years old Female of Sundargarh District .

62. A 25 years old Female of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Heart Block.

63. A 49 years old Female of Sundargarh District .

64. A 67 years old Male of Sundargarh District .

65. A 28 years old Female of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.