647 Covid 19 Positives Detected In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 18,757

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 positive tally of Odisha touched 18,757 on Tuesday following the detection of 647 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, 647 fresh cases have been reported from different parts of Odisha.

While 431 cases were reported from the quarantine centres, were 216 local contacts.

District-Wise Cases Are As Follows:

1. Angul: 37

2. Balasore: 40

3. Bargarh: 04

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Bolangir: 5

6. Cuttack: 84

7. Dhenkanal: 10

8. Ganjam: 225

9. Jagatsinghpur: 7

10. Jajpur: 2

11. Kandhamal: 5

12. Kendrapada: 13

13. Khurda: 68

14. Keonjhar: 8

15. Koraput: 28

16. Malkangiri: 10

17. Mayurbhanj: 3

18. Nawarangpur: 2

19. Nayagarh: 4

20. Rayagada: 47

21. Sambalpur: 10

22. Sonepur: 1

23. Sundargarh: 22

