covid 19 odisha
Representational image

644 COVID19 Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3,16,645

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 644 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,16,645

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 50
2. Balasore: 11
3. Bargarh: 19
4. Bhadrak: 11
5. Balangir: 32
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 64
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 5
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 18
12. Jagatsinghpur: 26
13. Jajpur: 17
14. Jharsuguda: 21
15. Kalahandi: 35
16. Kandhamal: 1
17. Kendrapada: 27
18. Keonjhar: 42
19. Khurda: 49
20. Koraput: 10
21. Malkangiri: 4
22. Mayurbhanj: 36
23. Nawarangpur: 11
24. Nayagarh: 4
25. Nuapada: 36
26. Puri: 16
27. Rayagada: 4
28. Sambalpur: 15
29. Sonepur: 2
30. Sundargarh: 62
31. State Pool: 10

You might also like
State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Condoles The Death Of One Of The Conjoined Twins, Kalia

State

Fake Ghee Manufacturing Unit Busted In Odisha’s Cuttack, Owner Detained

State

Various Trade Unions Call For 24-Hr ‘Bharat Bandh’ Today, Affects In Odisha

State

Gigantic ring spotted around moon in Bhubaneswar sky: Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.