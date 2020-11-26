644 COVID19 Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3,16,645

Bhubaneswar: Almost 644 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,16,645

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 50

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 19

4. Bhadrak: 11

5. Balangir: 32

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 64

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 5

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 18

12. Jagatsinghpur: 26

13. Jajpur: 17

14. Jharsuguda: 21

15. Kalahandi: 35

16. Kandhamal: 1

17. Kendrapada: 27

18. Keonjhar: 42

19. Khurda: 49

20. Koraput: 10

21. Malkangiri: 4

22. Mayurbhanj: 36

23. Nawarangpur: 11

24. Nayagarh: 4

25. Nuapada: 36

26. Puri: 16

27. Rayagada: 4

28. Sambalpur: 15

29. Sonepur: 2

30. Sundargarh: 62

31. State Pool: 10