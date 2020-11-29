Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released a short notice about the online registration for the nursing officer posts.

As many as 6432 Nursing Officer will be be recruited. The drive will begin on 7th December 2020.

The candidates can apply for the recruitment through the online link which will become active on 7th December 2020.

The important dates are as follows:

How To Apply:

One needs to visit the official website of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission Official Site osssc.gov.in

From there one needs to go to the Recruitment Notification Section.

One will find the Invitation of online applications for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer.

One can then register for OSSSC Nursing Officer Vacancy from 7th December 2020 to 24th December 2020.

One shall then enter complete details in the online application form.

Recheck the total details entered.

Finally in needs to be submitted before the closing date.

OSSSC Nursing Officer 2020: Selection Process:

The performance in the Written Test/ Interview, Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission Officials shall be considered to select the candidates for the posts.

The detailed notification is awaited.