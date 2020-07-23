covid recovered cases in odisha
Representational image

643 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries cross 14000 mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 643 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Thursday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department. All of them were discharged from the different COVID hospitals in the state, it added.

According to the Health Dept , as many as 407 COVID_19 patients from Ganjam district have been cured today,

The fresh recoveries from other districts include 44 from Khordha, 31 from Balasore, 28 from Mayurbhanj, 27 from Cuttack, 15 from Jagatsinghpur,14 from Baragarh, 14 from Kandhamal, 11 from Dhenkanal, 11 from Keonjhar, 8 from Bhadrak, 6 from Gajapati, 5 each from Balangir & Jharsuguda, 4 each from Jajpur & Sundergarh, 3 each from Kendrapara & Koraput, 2 from Sambalpur and 1 from Angul districts.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 14392, tweeted the Health Dept.

 

