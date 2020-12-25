64-year-old man takes admission in 1st year MBBS Course at VIMSAR

Sambalpur: The inspiring tale of an enthusiastic old man from Bargarh district of Odisha has become the talk of the town on Friday.

A 64-year-old man from Atabira area of this district in western Odisha cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) and took admission to study MBBS course at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, Sambalpur.

As per reports, Jay Kishore Pradhan of Atabira in Bargarh district is a retired Bank officer. He was posted in the main branch of the State Bank of India in Bargarh as a field officer before his retirement in 2016.

Interacting with Kalinga TV, Pradhan intimated that his aim of life during his student career was to become a doctor. However, as he could not fulfill this dream back then after completion of his studies, he switched over to the bank job.

The chance came for the second time in his life. After retirement, the dream of becoming a physician re-surfaced in his mind and he registered himself for the NEET. Thankfully he got selected last year and now has taken admission in the 1st year of MBBS course at the VIMSAR. The gentleman’s laudable endeavour has become inspiration for many.