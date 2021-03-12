64 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,38,056

Bhubaneswar: Almost 64 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Friday. The tally rose to 3,38,056.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

New Positive Cases: 64 (In quarantine: 37 and Local contacts: 27)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Balangir: 2

5. Cuttack: 7

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 4

9. Ganjam: 1

10. Jajpur: 5

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kalahandi: 3

13. Khurda: 7

14. Mayurbhanj: 8

15. Rayagada: 1

16. Sambalpur: 2

17. Sundargarh: 10

18. State Pool: 2