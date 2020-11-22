638 Covid Positives In Odisha In The Past 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,13,961

Bhubaneswar: Almost 638 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Friday. The tally rose to 3,13,961.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 40

2. Balasore: 21

3. Bargarh: 27

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 23

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 39

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 11

10. Ganjam: 8

11. Jagatsinghpur: 50

12. Jajpur: 29

13. Jharsuguda: 23

14. Kalahandi: 21

15. Kandhamal: 3

16. Kendrapada: 33

17. Keonjhar: 31

18. Khurda: 70

19. Koraput: 9

20. Malkangiri: 4

21. Mayurbhanj: 65

22. Nawarangpur: 13

23. Nayagarh: 5

24. Nuapada: 4

25. Puri: 9

26. Rayagada: 1

27. Sambalpur: 23

28. Sonepur: 1

29. Sundargarh: 46

30. State Pool: 13