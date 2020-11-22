odisha covid tally
Representational image

638 Covid Positives In Odisha In The Past 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,13,961

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 638 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Friday. The tally rose to 3,13,961.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 40

2. Balasore: 21

3. Bargarh: 27

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 23

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 39

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 11

10. Ganjam: 8

11. Jagatsinghpur: 50

12. Jajpur: 29

13. Jharsuguda: 23

14. Kalahandi: 21

15. Kandhamal: 3

16. Kendrapada: 33

17. Keonjhar: 31

18. Khurda: 70

19. Koraput: 9

20. Malkangiri: 4

21. Mayurbhanj: 65

22. Nawarangpur: 13

23. Nayagarh: 5

24. Nuapada: 4

25. Puri: 9

26. Rayagada: 1

27. Sambalpur: 23

28. Sonepur: 1

29. Sundargarh: 46

30. State Pool: 13

