63 fresh fatalities of Covid-19 reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded a total of 63 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 63 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,662.

Here is the list of the deaths:

1.A 41 years old Male of Angul District.

2.A 63 years old Male of Balangiri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 53 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

4.A 36 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Pulmonary Tuberculosis.

5.A 50 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Generalized Tonic–Clonic Seizure.

6.A 62 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7.A 69 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

8.A 56 years old Male of Baragarh District.

9.A 54 years old Female of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

10.A 45 years old Female of Baragarh District.

11.A 50 years old Male of Baragarh District.

12.A 76 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

13.A 80 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

14.A 82 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

15.A 69 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

16.A 60 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

17.A 81 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hypothyroidsim.

18.A 70 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

19.A 70 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Cerebro Vascular Accident.

20.A 47 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

21.A 72 years old Male of Boudh District.

22.A 65 years old Male of Boudh District.

23.A 22 years old Female of Boudh District.

24.A 50 years old Female of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Acute Myocardial Infection.

25.A 75 years old Female of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

26.A 60 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Acute Myocardial Infection.

27.A 62 years old Male of Dhenkanal District.

28.A 45 years old Female of Gajapati District.

29.A 49 years old Female of Ganjam District.

30.A 42 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

31.A 44 years old Male of Ganjam District.

32.A 28 years old Male of Ganjam District.

33.A 40 years old Male of Ganjam District.

34.A 40 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District.

35.A 44 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District.

36.A 59 years old Male of Jajpur District.

37.A 55 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease.

38.A 41 years old Female of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.

39.A 50 years old Male of Kandhamal District.

40.A 50 years old Male of Kendrapada District.

41.A 81 years old Female of Kendrapada District.

42.A 65 years old Male of Kendrapada District.

43.A 84 years old Male of Kendrapada District.

44.A 50 years old Male of Keonjhar District.

45.A 67 years old Male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

46.A 63 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

47.A 22 years old Female of Khordha District.

48.A 54 years old Male of Khordha District.

49.A 65 years old Male of Khordha District.

50.A 55 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District.

51.A 80 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District.

52.A 70 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District.

53.A 45 years old Female of Mayurbhanj District.

54.A 82 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

55.A 37 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District.

56.A 45 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

57.A 50 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

58.A 73 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

59.A 42 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

60.A 28 years old Female of Puri District.

61.A 84 years old Female of Puri District.

62.A 37 years old Male of Puri District.

63.A 35 years old Male of Puri District.