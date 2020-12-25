Bhubaneswar: The 62nd Senior Police Officers’ Conference of Odisha Police will be held from 27th to 30th December, 2020 through virtual mode. The Conference will be inaugurated by DGP at 3.00 PM on 27th December.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will grace the Valedictory Session of the Conference on December 30, 2020.

The keynote address at the Conference will be delivered by General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff of India.

The Superintendent of Police of all districts along with DCsP, Commandants of all Armed Police Battalions, Range IsGP, DIsGP, Senior Police Officers of various Police Establishment will attend the conference.

The Senior Officers of Home Guards, Fire Services and Civil Defence Organisation, State Vigilance, OPH&WC, Prison Organisation and other will be our guests in the Conference.

During the Conference, there will be deliberations on various professional policing subjects like Law and Order, Crime Scenario, Left Wing Extremism, Organized Crime, Drug, Trafficking, Quality Investigation, Road Safety, Paperless Policing etc.

Issues related to State Vigilance, Prisons, Home Guards & Fire Services and Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation will also be widely discussed.

Guest Speakers who are domain experts, nationally and internationally, in their respective fields will also share their experiences, thoughts and ideas on various topics.

Further, Shri M M Oberoi, Director, Interpol, Singapore will talk on strategies to combat Cyber Crime. A session on Gender Sensitive Policing will be delivered by Ms. Kamala Bhasin a noted activist, author and social scientist. Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur will explain role of Technology in Aid of Policing. Advocate General of Odisha will discuss different legal issues.

Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Principal Secretary, Finance Department are likely interact with the participants.

Senior Police Officers’ Conference is an annual exercise undertaken by the State Police Headquarters to review, introspect debate and deliberate on professional police subject with a view to come out with concrete action plan and strategies to handle current and emerging challenges to policing.

Shri Y.K. Jethwa, IPS, Addl. DG of Police, Law and Order, Shri Sanjay Singh, IPS, I.G. of Police, Modernization, Dr. Sarthak Sarangi, IPS, SP, CID, CB and Shri Vivekanand Sharma, IPS, AIGP, Headquarters will act as Conference Secretary, Additional Conference Secretary and Joint Conference Secretaries respectively for this years’ Conference.

