COVID-19 patients recovered

62 more COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha; discharged from hospitals

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 62 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha and discharged from hospitals, the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Saturday.

Out of the 62 recovered , 41 are from Ganjam, 15 from Balasore, 2 from Rourkela and one each from Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur districts and Maharashtra (other State patient in Odisha’s hospital), it added.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 recovered persons in the state stood at 497 excluding Maharashtra case, the Health Department said.

 

