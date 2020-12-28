Bhubaneswar: Amid the global panic of UK strain of Covid-19 virus, as many as 62 travellers from Britain to Odisha have gone untraceable. This has caused a major headache among administration and health department of the state.

According to reports, 181 travellers from UK returned to Odisha between November 30 and December 20, 2020. Among them 119 persons underwent the Covid-19 test while six tested positive for the virus.

The Director of Odisha Public Health Department, Dr Niranjan Mishra told that, the returnees have either given wrong address or telephone numbers in the declaration forms. This has resulted in difficulty in their tracing.

After the detection of initial cases of the UK strain of the Covid-19, the Centre had issued advisory to all State Governments and UTs to trace travellers from UK and conduct covid tests on them.