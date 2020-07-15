Covid19 Positives In Odisha
618 New Covid19 Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 14,898

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 618 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hour as informed by the State Information and Public Relation (I&PR) Department today.

According to the I&PR Department while 618 cases out of the total 411 have been detected from the quarantine centres while 207 are local contacts.

Here is the district-wise list of new COVID cases:

1. Angul: 14
2. Balasore: 61
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Bolangir: 2
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 16
7. Dhenkanal: 2
8. Ganjam: 286
9. Jagatsinghpur: 26
10. Jajpur: 5
11. Jharsuguda: 1
12. Kendrapada: 9
13. Keonjhar: 5
14. Khurda: 107
15. Koraput: 1
16. Malkangiri: 13
17. Mayurbhanj: 21
18. Nayagarh: 15
19. Puri: 5
20. Rayagada: 1
21. Sambalpur: 10
22. Sundargarh: 15

