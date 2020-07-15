Bhubaneswar: As many as 618 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hour as informed by the State Information and Public Relation (I&PR) Department today.

According to the I&PR Department while 618 cases out of the total 411 have been detected from the quarantine centres while 207 are local contacts.

Here is the district-wise list of new COVID cases:

1. Angul: 14

2. Balasore: 61

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Bolangir: 2

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 16

7. Dhenkanal: 2

8. Ganjam: 286

9. Jagatsinghpur: 26

10. Jajpur: 5

11. Jharsuguda: 1

12. Kendrapada: 9

13. Keonjhar: 5

14. Khurda: 107

15. Koraput: 1

16. Malkangiri: 13

17. Mayurbhanj: 21

18. Nayagarh: 15

19. Puri: 5

20. Rayagada: 1

21. Sambalpur: 10

22. Sundargarh: 15