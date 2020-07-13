Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 616 new COVID19 positive cases including 201 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 616 cases have been reported today out of which 201 are local cases while the rest 415 cases have been detected from different quarantine centers.

The total number of positives has reached 13,737 in Odisha.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 23 districts.

Here is the district-wise division:

1. Angul: 7

2. Balasore: 27

3. Bargarh: 31

4. Bhadrak :2

5. Bolangir : 2

6. Cuttack: 23

7. Dhenkanal: 7

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Ganjam: 283

10. Jagatsinghpur: 18

11. Jajpur: 17

12. Jharsuguda: 11

13. Kandhamal: 6

14. Kendrapada: 1

15. Keonjhar: 23

16. Khordha: 29

17. Koraput: 50

18. Malkangiri: 14

19. Mayurbhanj: 13

20. Nabarangpur: 40

21. Nuapada: 5

22. Puri: 1

23. Sundargarh: 5