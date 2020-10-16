Gajapati: The Mohana police on thursday seized 610 kg of cannabis from a container truck on Chandipur-Taramal road in Gajapati district and have arrested six persons in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Binod Sharma, Jaypal Singh, Suresh Kashyap, Balak Ram from Harayana and Manoj Bir and Sukant Majhi from Chandragiri in Gajapati district.

Based on specific inputs, a special team launched a special drive to track the ganja trade and intercepted the container. During the search they seized 610 kg of ganja worth 40 lakhs. The contraband was being smuggled from Gajapati to Haryana.

The police found 21 packets of ganja weighing 610 kg from a hidden compartment of the truck.

The arrested persons have been arrested and court forwarded.