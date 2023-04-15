61-day-long ban on fishing along Odisha coast imposed

Paradip: A 61-day-long ban on fishing along Odisha coast has been imposed with an aim to conserve the fish stock in the sea during the breeding season.

According to Paradip Marine Fisheries Officer Bijay Kumar Kar, the ban will be in force starting from April 15 to June 14.

Kar said that none of the boats that are fitted with engines will be allowed to venture into the sea for fishing during the ban period. However, the small and non-mechanised boats that are less than 8.5 metres long with nets having big gaps are exempted from the ban, he added.

The ban has become now a matter of concern for more than 20,000 people who earn their livelihood by fishing in Paradip area. Over 650 trawlers and 350 mechanised boats are engaged for fishing, said source.

Also read: 7-Month Fishing Ban To Protect Olive Ridley Turtles In Odisha