Bhubaneswar: Another 608 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Saturday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department. All of them were discharged from different COVID hospitals in the state, it added.

The fresh recoveries include 279 persons from Ganjam district, 84 from Jajpur, 50 from Khurdha, 42 from Cuttack , 23 from Keonjhar, 21 from Malkangiri , 15 from Puri, 15 from Sundergarh , 12 from Mayurbhanj, 11 from Baragarh , 9 from Koraput, 8 from Kandhamal, 7 from Jagatsinghpur , 6 each from Angul, Balasore & Nabarangpur, 5 from Bhadrak , 3 from Gajapati, 2 each from Kendrapara & Sambalpur and 1 from Dhenkanal.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 11938, tweeted the Health Dept.