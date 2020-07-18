covid19
Representational Image

608 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total recoveries reach to 11938

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 608 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Saturday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department. All of them were discharged from different COVID hospitals in the state, it added.

The fresh recoveries include  279  persons from Ganjam district, 84 from Jajpur, 50 from Khurdha, 42 from Cuttack , 23 from Keonjhar, 21 from Malkangiri , 15 from Puri, 15 from Sundergarh , 12 from Mayurbhanj, 11 from Baragarh , 9 from Koraput, 8 from Kandhamal, 7 from Jagatsinghpur , 6 each from Angul, Balasore & Nabarangpur, 5 from Bhadrak , 3 from Gajapati, 2 each from Kendrapara & Sambalpur and 1 from Dhenkanal.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 11938, tweeted the Health Dept.

You might also like
Miscellany

Are you an EPF account holder? Then you must know this initiative of EPFO

State

Odisha Fire Service personnel to donate plasma for treatment of serious Covid-19…

State

Odisha retired doctor’s suggestions for disposal of COVID bodies

State

Youth dies, father critical in gas explosion in Odisha’s Banki

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.