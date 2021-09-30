602 including 96 children test Covid positive in Odisha

covid cases odisha
Representational Image (Credits: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: A total of 602 Covid-19 positive cases including 96 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,26,476 informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday.

Among the 602 positives in quarantine there are 353 and local contact 249 cases. As of now 10,12,583 patients have recovered including 467 in the last 24 hours in the state. The number of total active cases stands at 5,642.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 11
2. Balasore: 21
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Cuttack: 54
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Dhenkanal: 14
8. Ganjam: 1
9. Jagatsinghpur: 18
10. Jajpur: 24
11. Jharsuguda: 2
12. Kandhamal: 1
13. Kendrapada: 6
14. Keonjhar: 7
15. Khurda: 283
16. Koraput: 4
17. Mayurbhanj: 31
18. Nayagarh: 1
19. Nuapada: 1
20. Puri: 21
21. Rayagada: 4

22. Sambalpur: 13
23. Sonepur: 1
24. Sundargarh: 9
25. State Pool: 67

