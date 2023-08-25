60-year-old woman gang raped in Bolangir of Odisha

Kantabanji: In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old woman has been allegedly raped in the Kantabanji police station area of Bolangir district.

The old woman’s son complained to the Kantabanji police station that four men had beaten them up last night. The police have detained three men in the Kantabanji police station for rape charges. Bolangir’s scientific team reached the spot and started further investigation in this matter.

According to the complaint last night, four youths molested a 60-year-old woman. However, while the incident took place late at night while the woman was sleeping.

It seems that the youths of the village was involved in it. Now the old woman’s condition is serious and she is being treated in Kantbanji hospital.

In this case, the Kantbanji police has detained three youths on charges of sexual assault. On the other hand, the family is also demanding that these youths be punished at the earliest.