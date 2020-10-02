60-year-old man trampled to death by elephant in Odisha’s Kalahandi

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kalahandi: A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in Maishipeta village of Bedagaon panchayat in Langigarh block.

The deceased old man was identified as San Majhi.

Related News

Kolkata Woman Held For Abducting Minor Odia Girl For…

Elephant Tramples Farmer To Death In Odisha’s…

Vigilance Sleuths Nab Fire Station Officer For Taking Bribe…

2 SOG Jawans, 5 Maoists Killed In Gun Battle In Odisha

Sources said, San was trampled to death when he had gone to his agricultural field in Sorodeheda village.

The villagers then alerted the forest officials of Biswanathpur forest range. They immediately rushed to the spot and spotted the body.

On being informed, Biswanathpur police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

You might also like
Business

Diesel Prices Fall In Bhubaneswar On Gandhi Jayanti

State

Dhenkanal markets to remain open for 6 hours

Business

Gold Rate In Bhubaneswar Declines On Gandhi Jayanti

State

BJD month-long COVID-19 awareness drive begins today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7