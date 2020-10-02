60-year-old man trampled to death by elephant in Odisha’s Kalahandi

Kalahandi: A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in Maishipeta village of Bedagaon panchayat in Langigarh block.

The deceased old man was identified as San Majhi.

Sources said, San was trampled to death when he had gone to his agricultural field in Sorodeheda village.

The villagers then alerted the forest officials of Biswanathpur forest range. They immediately rushed to the spot and spotted the body.

On being informed, Biswanathpur police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.