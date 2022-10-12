60 quintal bhang seized in capital city of Odisha, 2 arrested

Bhubaneswar: Huge quantity of bhang has been seized from the capital city of Odisha that is Bhubaneswar by the flying squad of the Excise department.

As much as 60 quintals of bhang has been seized, the estimated value of the bhang is said to be around 60 lakh.

The excise department in the raid has also arrested two persons in this regard. The ganja was being transported from Bihar to Bhubaneswar.

The bhang was being transported in a truck container. The excise flying squad got a tip-off and caught them near Tangi.

Further details awaited.