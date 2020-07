Bhubaneswar: As many as 60 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in last 24 hours, Officials said on Thursday.

Out of the new positive cases, 40 persons are from quarantine while 16 are local contacts.

With this, the total positive case in the State capital has increased to 919. The active cases in the city now stands at 504.

Here are the details: