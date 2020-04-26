Representational Image

60 Hour Shut Down Ends In Bhadrak, Balasore And Jajpur, DGP Thanks People For Their Cooperation

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The 60 hour shut down in Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur ended today at 10 am today.  With completion of 60 hour shut down, police DG Abhay via a tweet  has paid compliments residents of Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur for observing complete shutdown and cooperating with police and administration in its implementation. He also urged them to continue practicing social distancing.

The DGP further praised the efforts of the police in these 3 districts. He said the SPs of the districts have led by example. He also praised the hard work and dedication of police personnel.

The Bhadrak police has tweeted and said that the shut down is over at 10 AM. It has requested residents not to rush to markets. It has added that enough food supplies and vegetables are available. It has advised people to avoid crowding, and follow social distancing norms. 

