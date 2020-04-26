60 Hour Shut Down Ends In Bhadrak, Balasore And Jajpur, DGP Thanks People For Their Cooperation

Bhubaneswar: The 60 hour shut down in Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur ended today at 10 am today. With completion of 60 hour shut down, police DG Abhay via a tweet has paid compliments residents of Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur for observing complete shutdown and cooperating with police and administration in its implementation. He also urged them to continue practicing social distancing.

I compliment residents of Bhadrak , Balasore and Jajpur districts for observing complete shutdown and cooperating with police & admn in its implementation.I urge them to continue to practice social distancing . — DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) April 26, 2020

The DGP further praised the efforts of the police in these 3 districts. He said the SPs of the districts have led by example. He also praised the hard work and dedication of police personnel.

I convey my deep appreciation to all police personnel on-duty in Bhadrak ,Balasore and Jajpur districts, ably led by respective Dist SP..The shutdown was well enforced .Hard work , sincerity and devotion of police personnel has won them respect and admiration of the residents. — DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) April 26, 2020

The Bhadrak police has tweeted and said that the shut down is over at 10 AM. It has requested residents not to rush to markets. It has added that enough food supplies and vegetables are available. It has advised people to avoid crowding, and follow social distancing norms.