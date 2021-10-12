6-Yr-Old Killed In Leopard Attack In Nabarangpur Of Odisha

By WCE 2
leopard attack odisha
Representational Image Credits: Big Cat India

Nabarangpur: In a shocking incident a minor was allegedly dragged by a leopard and killed in Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

According to reports, the 6-year-old was returning from Chhattisgarh Sihawa Shitala temple with his family when he was attacked by the big cat. 

The family members ran behind the leopard and tried to rescue the little boy, but in vain.

Reports suggest that, the victim, belonged to Turudihi area of Nabarangpur district in Odisha. 

The forest department personnel recovered the body of the deceased minor and handed it over to family. 

You might also like
State

Odisha: 5-year-old girl dies as Ambulance couldn’t reach village due to lack of road

State

State

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Notification for 400 vacant posts issued, apply soon to get…

State

Manish Anurag death case: Cause of death revealed

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online