6-Yr-Old Killed In Leopard Attack In Nabarangpur Of Odisha

Nabarangpur: In a shocking incident a minor was allegedly dragged by a leopard and killed in Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

According to reports, the 6-year-old was returning from Chhattisgarh Sihawa Shitala temple with his family when he was attacked by the big cat.

The family members ran behind the leopard and tried to rescue the little boy, but in vain.

Reports suggest that, the victim, belonged to Turudihi area of Nabarangpur district in Odisha.

The forest department personnel recovered the body of the deceased minor and handed it over to family.