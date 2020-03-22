6 yr old Girl Found Dead in Odisha, Rape and Murder Suspected

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: In a shameful incident, a dead body of a 6 year old minor was recovered from an abandoned car in Kanchana village, Machkund area of Koraput district.

The bloodstained body of the victim indicated gruesome act of rape and murder.

According to sources, the child was playing in front of her home yesterday, when she was kidnapped by some miscreants.

Even though her family members tried to search for her they could not find her.

The dead body of the child was discovered in the morning today.

After knowing about the incident, police reached the spot and is currently investigating the matter.

