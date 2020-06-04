6-year-old twins drown in pond in Keonjhar

6-year-old twins drown in pond in Odisha’s Keonjhar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: A pair of six-year-old twin brothers drowned in a pond near Nuakhamana village under Turumunga police limits in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Thursday.

According to reports, both the minor twins were taking a bath in the pond when they slipped into the deep water.

Locals immediately alerted the Odisha Fire Service personnel following which the twins were rescued in a critical condition.

Both the twins were rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital here, where the doctor declared them “brought dead”. The bodies were handed over to the parents after autopsy test, police said.

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following the sad demise of the twins.

