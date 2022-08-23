6-year-old student killed after being attacked by student of Class VI in Odisha

Rayagada: In a shocking incident a minor student was killed after being attacked by a Class VI student of his school in Rayagada district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Ashram School under Jhoradi Sadar Panchayat in Kolnara block.

The deceased kid has been identified as 6 year old Gobinda Huika of Jhileiguda and the accused boy has been identified as Babusan Kandagari (11) of Chengili village.

As per reports, a verbal spat started between the two students which soon took an ugly turn when Babusan, the Class VI boy attacked the small kid.

As a result the child sustained critical injury and hence was rushed to Rekhapadar Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment. However, as his health condition deteriorated he was then shifted to Rayagada Head Quarter Hospital.

Yet, as per advice of the doctor there, the injured kid was then shifted to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur where he succumbed to the injury while his treatment was undergoing.

It has been learnt that the deceased kid was the only child of his parents. A pall of gloom has descended in the area following the shocking death of the kid.