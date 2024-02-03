6-year-old girl killed, father critical as tractor hits bike in Odisha’s Balasore dist

Jaleswar: In a tragic incident, a 6-year-old minor girl was killed on the spot while her father sustained critical injury as a tractor hit the bike in which the two were returning home in Balasore district of Odisha. The incident took place at the Nidhibani Chhaka under Bhogarai Police Station limits.

The deceased minor girl has been identified as Supriya (6) and her father is Pradeep Barik of Nidhibani village.

As per reports, Pradeep and his daughter were returning home after the girl completed her tuition today when a speeding tractor hit their bike from the rear side at the Nidhibani chhaka. As a result, the father-daughter thrown away from their bike.

As a result of the accident, the six year old girl was reportedly died on the spot while the locals sent her father to the nearby hospital for treatment.

After being alerted Bhogarai Police rushed to the spot and seized the vehicles. Police also sent the body for autopsy. Further investigation of the case is underway.