Keonjhar: In a sad development a minor girl was killed after drowning in a pond in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Thursday. The incident took place in the Udgara Sahi in Khireitangiri village under Turumunga Police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as six year old Latika Rani Nayak, daughter of Chandramani Nayak of the village.

As per reports, the minor girl had gone with her aunt to take bathe in the pond near their house when she drowned. Soon after the incident her family members fished out the body and rushed her to the Keonjhar Hospital but the doctors there declared her brought dead.

After getting information, Police reached hospital and seized the body and sent for autopsy. A case no. 13/21 has been registered at Turumunga Police Station in this matter.