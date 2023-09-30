6 year old boy killed after coming under wheel of his father’s tractor

Puri: In a tragic incident, a six year old boy was killed in Puri district of Odisha on Friday night during the immersion procession of Ganesh puja. He died after getting crushed under the wheel of a tractor that was being driven by his father. The incident took place in the Dimirisona village under Bramhagiri Police Station of the district.

The deceased has been identified as the son of Pramod Swain of Dimirisona.

As per reports, late in the night yesterday Lord Ganesh idol was being taken for immersion in a procession. Pramod was driving the tractor while his six year old son was on board the vehicle.

After sometime somehow his son fell from the vehicle and came under the wheel of the tractor. As per reports the wheel crushed him on his head.

Immediately the boy was rushed to the nearby hospital. However, the doctor said that the boy was brought dead.

After getting information, Bramhagiri Police reached the hospital and seized the body.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following the sad demise of the little boy.