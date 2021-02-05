Bhadrak: In a bid to engage the transgender who is hit by the COVID19 pandemic and get them involved in the mainstream society, the Bhadrak Municipality on Friday appointed six of them in jobs.

The Bhadrak municipality roped in six transgenders to collect garbage. They were provided with Swachh safari vehicles to collect the garbage.

The vehicles were given to them in the presence of Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Kumar Mallick and District Collector Gyana Das.

Earlier, the transgenders were provided necessary driving training. They will go door to door and collect garbage from six wards coming under the municipality.

This will help them improve their financial condition as each of them would get a monthly salary of Rs 12,000.

The initiative to appoint the transgenders is expected to make some difference in bringing an end to discrimination against the transgender community.

With the appointment, they will work with dignity.

The MLA and district Collector also assured them of more help in the future.