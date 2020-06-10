6 test positive for COVID 19 from Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Six more COVID positive cases found in the capital city of Odisha. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) intimated about it in a tweet on Wednesday.
These six cases includes one 38 year old male, who is an employee of Apollo hospital and a 35 years old male from Pokhariput, near DAV Public School with recent travel history to Kandhamal. The other four cases are from AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
Further contact tracing about these cases are going on.
BMC intimated that primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized and will be under active surveillance.
These six cases are found in the last 24 hours under BMC area on 10th June, 2020 (till 9 am).
