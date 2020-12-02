6 Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1750

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to Covid sees a marked decline in Odisha as six more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 1,750

The death details are as follows:

1. A 82-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2. A 74-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, AKI, CAD & Post CABG.

3. A 58-year-old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Acute on CKD, metabolic Acidosis & Severe Hyperkalemia.

4. A 68-year-old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Metabolic Encephalopathy & Chronic Kidney Disease.

5. A 71-year-old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, CAD & CABG.

6. A 71-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Acute Kidney injury.